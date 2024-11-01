Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 182,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 257,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Jushi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Jushi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.15 million. Analysts forecast that Jushi Holdings Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

