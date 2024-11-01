JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.60 and last traded at $225.47. Approximately 1,747,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,997,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $637.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

