Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.25. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 543,897 shares traded.

Jones Soda Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 72.73% and a negative net margin of 25.74%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

