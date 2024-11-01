Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.31), reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KSPI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 157,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,716. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $143.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth $19,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth $64,051,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

