John J. Fawcett Buys 1,000 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BFH stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

