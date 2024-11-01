JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.23.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.51. The company had a trading volume of 58,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,208. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $209.02 and a 12 month high of $455.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

