JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 142,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 621,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

