JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research increased their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

