JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
