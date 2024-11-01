JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4,755.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Revvity by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in Revvity by 74.8% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Revvity by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

