JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 157,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

