JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 156,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 46,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

