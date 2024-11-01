JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 116,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $261.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.77 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

