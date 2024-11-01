JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTES. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 581,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.31 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

