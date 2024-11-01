JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTES. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 581,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.31 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.