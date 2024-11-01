JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 18,639,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,589,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.