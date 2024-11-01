Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 4,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

