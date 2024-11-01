Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Janus International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Janus International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.42. 904,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,301. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

