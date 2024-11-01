Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1919 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
JMBS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. 324,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $47.06.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
