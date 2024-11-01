James W. Ayers Purchases 2,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,904,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,379,308.89. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $49.22 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,596,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

