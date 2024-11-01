Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $428.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.43.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

