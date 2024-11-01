Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ITI stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $307.88 million, a PE ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

