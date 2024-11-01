Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,770,389. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

