iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

