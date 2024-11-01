iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.52. iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF shares last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.11.
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).
