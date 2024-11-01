iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.07. Approximately 3,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

