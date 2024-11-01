iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 16.8% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Durante & Waters LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.61 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.