iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 16.8% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Durante & Waters LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.61 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
