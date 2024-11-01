iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 231,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 438,354 shares.The stock last traded at $220.79 and had previously closed at $218.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

