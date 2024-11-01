iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $52,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.05. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.30 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.