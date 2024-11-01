iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.91. 3,518 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

