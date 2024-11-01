iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.42. 1,933,215 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

