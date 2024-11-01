iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

