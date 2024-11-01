iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

ACWX stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

