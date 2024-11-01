iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,797,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $90.14. 8,718,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

