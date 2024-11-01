iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,797,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $90.14. 8,718,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $93.97.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
