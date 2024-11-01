iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Plans Dividend of $0.42

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4222 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

