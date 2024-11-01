iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Plans Dividend of $0.42

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4222 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $93.97.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
