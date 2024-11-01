iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 368,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

