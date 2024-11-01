iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 368,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $22.69.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
