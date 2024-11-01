iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.94. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,953. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

