iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SUSB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

