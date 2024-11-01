iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 356,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,312. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

