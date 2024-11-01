iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

