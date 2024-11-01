iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,590,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,004,394 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

