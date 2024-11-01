iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

