iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 80,172 shares.The stock last traded at $51.90 and had previously closed at $51.93.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.