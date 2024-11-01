iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 80,172 shares.The stock last traded at $51.90 and had previously closed at $51.93.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Stock Average Calculator
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.