Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invivyd

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.