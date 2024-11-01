Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
