Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hasbro (HAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):

10/25/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $59.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -60.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

