Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hasbro (HAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):
- 10/25/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $59.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hasbro Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
