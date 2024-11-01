Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $796,000. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $65.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

