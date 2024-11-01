Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 191.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 133.9% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 16,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.3% in the third quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,403,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,546,188. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $360.30 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.15.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

