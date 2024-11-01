Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 731,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 430,996 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
