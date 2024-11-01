Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 731,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 430,996 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 529,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

