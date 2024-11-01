Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

