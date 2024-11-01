Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.91 or 0.00011286 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $63.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00035858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,868,863 coins and its circulating supply is 473,221,200 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

