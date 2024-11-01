Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $265,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

BLDR stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $172.72. 190,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.99 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

